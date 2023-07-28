Split for not one but two California-based banana-themed bashes

What to Know California is home to several fruit festivals, including multiple avocado-centric and strawberry-sweet celebrations

The banana will get its delicious due in Sacramento on Aug. 19 and 20, 2023

Port Hueneme celebrates the fruit on Sept. 30, 2023

A-PEEL-ING PARTY: There's just no avoiding it: Any banana-themed event is going to play with the word "peel" in several ways, because the popular fruits are, well, a-peel-ing. Second? Chances are also strong you'll find all sorts of fruit-centered sweets, from smoothies to chocolate-dipped bananas to that most royal, decadent, and kitchen-sink-y of desserts, the banana split. (Yes, we said "kitchen-sink-y," because you can really throw just about everything yummy atop a banana split and it will still regally retain its confection-like character.) If the banana is your go-to morning-to-night nosh, the goodie you slice atop cereal or bake with cinnamon for a midnight snack, you're in some kind of luscious luck. Not one but two banana-taculars are on the California food festival calendar as summer 2023 concludes and fall begins, so we're ready to peel-out and check them out.

SACRAMENTO... is up first, on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. The foodie celebration will put the spotlight on a host of banana-fun dishes from several delicious destinations, while a pie-eating contest, a parade, a cooking contest, art displays, and more will up the convivial atmosphere. William Land Park is the place for banana buffs to gather, sup, and enjoy a summer-sweet snack-around. And on the final day of September? It is Port Hueneme's turn to pay tribute to the produce aisle icon. Goodies, from banana splits to milkshakes, will be available, while a host of water-adjacent activities, including kid-fun pursuits and chances to shake it to live tunes, are on the schedule. A big draw for many? The chance to take a port tour, all to discover more about the busy hub's "inner workings," is a central part of the vibrant festival.