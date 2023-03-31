Spring Break Aglow: ‘Sensorio' Offers a Special Discount on Kid Admission

What to Know Bruce Munro: LIGHT at Sensorio

Paso Robles

The outdoor art experience is offering half-off tickets for children (ages 3-12) on Thursday, April 6; tickets are available for purchase through Jan. 6, 2024

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES... are a sunshiny staple of spring break. You might load up the car and take the tots to the beach or the mountains or somewhere spectacular and wildflowery in the desert, all to admire some nature, shake off the day-to-day, and relax the busy, busy mind. But doing something alfresco doesn't always involve a boat, binoculars, a picnic, or swimming; sometimes an ethereal experience can shimmer into view, offering a different and whimsical way to approach spring break. For those Golden State families seeking some glow to go with an uplifting April road trip, there is Bruce Munro: LIGHT at Sensorio, the multi-year art installation that has become one of the most ethereal evening events on the West Coast. And the large-scale work, which features "100,000 stemmed spheres," orbs that are "lit by fiber-optics which gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color," will offer a sweet special on Thursday, April 6.

GLOW ON: Families can enjoy visiting the outdoor space on the first Thursday in April while also enjoying half-priced general admission tickets for children. The alfresco attraction, which invites an unhurried look at the glowing spheres as well as several luminous Light Towers, will mark four years in Paso Robles in May. It's also the largest "Field of Light" installation, a stunning series created by British artist Bruce Munro, in the world. For more on tickets, including the April 6 deal, follow the shimmer to this site now. Something sweet for plan-aheaders? Tickets are on sale through the first week of January 2024.