Surfin' Santa will ride glad tides at these California shores

A TRIP TO THE BEACH? It sounds like something Santa Claus might have penciled in after Christmas Eve, once the reindeer are fed and rested, the sleigh is polished and stowed, and he has had a chance to grab forty, or perhaps four hundred, winks. But St. Nick knows that self-care is important, especially ahead of his most hectic stretch, so booking a little time near the sand, just be Claus, is important. And the festive figure will be doing just that on the last Saturday of November as he "surfs" into both Capitola and San Diego's Seaport Village. We threw down some quotes around "surfs" as Santa arrives by "watercraft" in San Diego, but you can bet his trusty board will be close. And in Capitola? The Jolly Old Elf's grand entrance is by outrigger canoe.

SANTA IS MAGIC, which is why he can simultaneously appear in both Capitola and San Diego, cities that stand hundreds of miles apart, at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30. You don't have to make both elf-tastic engagements, unless of course you have enchanted flying reindeer on your team, but keep the early afternoon in mind if you'd like to call upon either event. A cute parade at Seaport Village is one adorable detail of the San Diego scene, and if you want a picture with Mr. Claus and his board? That is ho-ho-happening. In Capitola, Surfin' Santa will relax after his aquatic arrival in, oh yes, a beach chair (not many of those at the North Pole, we'll wager). You're invited to show with your camera for a snapshot and spend a merry moment chatting with the cheery icon. Love ocean fun with a side of Santa splendor? December is the time of the Santa Paddles, which feature costumed revelers paddleboarding in select California harbors.