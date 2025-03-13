Swallow-themed celebrations take wing in San Juan Capistrano

What to Know 65th Annual Swallows Day Parade

San Juan Capistrano

Saturday, March 22

Mission San Juan will honor St. Joseph's Day March 19 with a swallows-inspired celebration

THE SEASON OF CELEBRITIES: It's true that we regularly associate the later part of winter and early springtime with famous figures in Southern California; after all, that's the time of year when the Academy Awards take place, and other ceremonies that are unabashedly starry. But the region has its own returning stars, the natural elements and wildlife wonders that we anticipate right around the month of March. We look to a certain bald eagle nest in Big Bear for possible eggs — and eggs, there certainly are, in 2025 (we love you, Jackie and Shadow) — and we anticipate the whale festivals that crop up along the California coast around third month. And in San Juan Capistrano? The guest of honor is rather smaller than a whale and may often be found in the sky or tucked into the nooks and crannies of the mission, where it often builds nests.

SWALLOWS... are the spring stars we're paying fond tribute to, those not-mythical but merrily mythologized birds that have been synonymous with spring's arrival in the city for centuries. So beloved is the swallow that a parade takes place right around St. Joseph's Day, when the birds are said to make their longed-for return to San Juan Capistrano. In 2025, the celebrating will take festive "flight" March 22, with stirring music, adorable attendees dressed as swallows, and the beloved Budweiser Clydesdales in attendance, too. If you'd like to be there March 19 — St. Joseph's Day — look to Mission San Juan Capistrano, which will be marking the august occasion in several ways. A good idea before flying for SJC? Soar by this site for more local events and information.