Tails From the High Seas: San Diego Pet Day on the Bay

What to Know
- Saturday, April 29; canines are invited to join their humans on one-hour cruises
- Four cruise times are available, two covering the North Bay and two covering the South Bay; presented by City Cruises
- $35 adult; peruse all the ticketing tiers here
IF YOUR SCRUFFY SKIPPER... looks adorable in an ocean-inspired outfit but hasn't ever enjoyed the Big Blue, save for quick romps on the beach, there may be a way to savor a seaworthy adventure together. It's Pet Day on the Bay, an annual fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, and it involves people and their pups taking a breezy and beautiful hourlong cruise, all to soak in the spectacular sights of San Diego's picturesque skyline. Pups won't need to raise the masts or read the radars; they're simply there to bask in the salty sunshine and rock some pretty sweet looks, get-ups that pay playful homage to the Pacific. Canine costumes aren't a requirement, of course; rather, the desire to enjoy a rare chance to cruise with your cutie is the fun focus of the festivity.
50+ LANDMARKS: The narrated cruise will give guests the chance to admire dozens of local structures and points of interest from the vantage point of a boat, while pups can snack on treats from Kahoots. Representatives from the Rancho Santa Fe center will be there, too, to chat about adopting a new best buddy. And as for goodies that humans might hanker for? No need to woof or whine; a snack bar will be open with beverages and noshables for sale. A ticket is $35 for an adult, and reading up on what you should know before you and your bestie go is a must (pooches must be leashed at all times, and one dog per person is permitted). If you love the other well-known fundraisers for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, like the superheroic PAWmicon, you'll want to set sail for this page and lap up all the information.
