Take wing for a local Christmas Bird Count, a delightful December tradition

What to Know The winter often sees several bird counts, with volunteers pitching in to help researchers understand local bird populations

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy is hosting its count on Dec. 16

Other groups across California, including the Audobon Societies in Marin and San Bernardino, will be visiting forests and beaches in the days to come

CALLING COMMUNITY SCIENTISTS: The joys of nature are not just about what we can observe when the weather is warm, the waterfalls are gushing, and we're hiking, in shorts and a tee, by moonlight. Take the annual bird counts, which often "take wing" in the cooler months. There's the Great Backyard Bird Count, a multi-day February event that encourages people to look up and around wherever they live, and the Audobon Christmas Bird Count, a nationwide effort that invites participants to "add to a century of community science" by observing and reporting. The 124th anniversary of this august project begins on Dec. 14, 2023, and finding local and regional counts to join may be as simple as checking in with your favorite conservancy, wilderness organization, or state or national park.

SEQUOIA PARKS CONSERVANCY... has shared the details of its 2023 count on its social pages, if you're keen to commune with the big trees while you bird. If you'd like to go owling, you'll want to begin at 6 a.m. around "the Ash Mountain area, Buckeye, and the Ash Mountain Rec Hall." The birding portion of the count begins at 7 a.m. and volunteers will select a specific part of the park to cover. Details may be found here, as well as some background as to why birds are counted around Christmastime. The San Bernardino Valley Audobon Society has posted some of its Christmas Bird Count dates — lovely Idyllwild is set for Dec. 17 — while a trio of Marin Audubon Society counts will cover beautiful spots like Point Reyes and Stinson Beach.