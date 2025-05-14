Ventura County

The Tall Ship Mystic Whaler is sailing for Ventura Harbor Village

Dockside tours of the schooner are part of the visit, as chances to go on-board and learn.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation

TALL SHIPS, those impressive modern-day models that hearken back to seafaring days of yore, are sometimes seen off the California coast, with the sunset creating a stirring backdrop. But the opportunity to call upon one of these sizable vessels is a rarer one, especially since these big boats are often on their way to another port. But starting on May 15, the Mystic Whaler, a ship modeled on a coastal vessel from a couple of centuries back, will make Ventura Harbor Village its scenic stop-over for several days. This means that a host of happenings will be available to history buffs and students of the sea, including info-packed dockside tours.

STEP ABOARD: The Mystic Whaler will also offer "onboard hands-on learning experiences," giving visitors the chance to "learn the ropes of schooner life" as well as hear tales of the adventures of ye olden times. The Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation is behind the educational visit, which will conclude after the Memorial Day Weekend holiday. May 27 is the final date to spy this tall ship from either the edge of the water or under its stately masts. Restaurants and shops around the village will be the stops to sup if you and your mateys want to discuss all that you have seen and experienced. The details on this special engagement? Arrr: Row by this site for everything you need to know.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Ventura CountyPacific Ocean
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us