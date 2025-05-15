Food & Drink

A tamale party on Catalina Island will return for a savory second round

Mariachi music, a variety of tamales, and the ocean as a backdrop make this yummy fiesta something special.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Simon McGill

What to Know

  • "2nd Annual Tamale Festival"
  • Catalina Museum for Art & History
  • Avalon, Catalina Island
  • June 7, 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Mariachi music, dancing, and tamales are the highlights of gathering
  • Free entry; tamales and drinks are additional

THE CATALINA MUSEUM OF ART & HISTORY... has long caught the eye, and ardent fancy, of island dwellers and mainlanders alike. The reasons for the cultural institution's authentically robust profile are as prismatic as a light-catching wave rolling onto Descanso Beach and as big as Avalon Harbor. You may recall the large-scale projections of Frida Kahlo on the side of the museum in the summer of 2020, when so many destinations remained closed due to the pandemic, and its sharky celebration of the blockbuster movie "JAWS" back in 2018. But something else wondrous has surfaced at the Catalina Island gem, a corn-husked, super-savory celebration that only returns for one afternoon each year. It's the...

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"TAMALE FESTIVAL," a tasty celebration that features good eats, dancing, games, and activities for kids. The second go-around for this well-attended event is coming up June 7, and the details are already looking delicious and delightful. Look for an "expanded line-up" of tamale vendors to visit the festivity as well as an appearance by acclaimed by Aurelio Reyes "El Gallo de Chiapas" y su Mariachi. A variety of tunes will give the afternoon its memorable soundtrack, including ranchera, cumbia, and more. Eager to know more about "Where Island Life Meets Creativity & Vision"? Visit the museum site for tamale tidbits and the exhibit information you crave.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkCatalina Island
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us