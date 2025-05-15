A tamale party on Catalina Island will return for a savory second round

What to Know "2nd Annual Tamale Festival"

Catalina Museum for Art & History

Avalon, Catalina Island

June 7, 3 to 7 p.m.

Mariachi music, dancing, and tamales are the highlights of gathering

Free entry; tamales and drinks are additional

THE CATALINA MUSEUM OF ART & HISTORY... has long caught the eye, and ardent fancy, of island dwellers and mainlanders alike. The reasons for the cultural institution's authentically robust profile are as prismatic as a light-catching wave rolling onto Descanso Beach and as big as Avalon Harbor. You may recall the large-scale projections of Frida Kahlo on the side of the museum in the summer of 2020, when so many destinations remained closed due to the pandemic, and its sharky celebration of the blockbuster movie "JAWS" back in 2018. But something else wondrous has surfaced at the Catalina Island gem, a corn-husked, super-savory celebration that only returns for one afternoon each year. It's the...

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"TAMALE FESTIVAL," a tasty celebration that features good eats, dancing, games, and activities for kids. The second go-around for this well-attended event is coming up June 7, and the details are already looking delicious and delightful. Look for an "expanded line-up" of tamale vendors to visit the festivity as well as an appearance by acclaimed by Aurelio Reyes "El Gallo de Chiapas" y su Mariachi. A variety of tunes will give the afternoon its memorable soundtrack, including ranchera, cumbia, and more. Eager to know more about "Where Island Life Meets Creativity & Vision"? Visit the museum site for tamale tidbits and the exhibit information you crave.