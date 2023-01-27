The Artichoke Festival Reveals Its ‘Heart'-y Plans for 2023

What to Know The 63rd Annual Artichoke Festival

June 10 and 11, 2023

Monterey County Fairgrounds

EDIBLE FLOWERS... frequently come back into culinary vogue, appearing atop fancy salads, pretty soups, and those gooey dips that require a bit of visual razzmatazz. There are a number of blossoms that we can eat and enjoy, but few feast-ready flowers have the powerful panache, exuberant character, and sheer size of the artichoke. The globular favorite makes regular appearances in online searches, usually within questions like "is the artichoke a fruit?" because, well, the thorny, oddly shaped, heart-famous goodie is just so darn unusual. But this unusual beauty hails from the world of thistles, specifically the aster arena, and its tasty, teeth-scrape-able leaves are actually defined as petals. It's a subject matter that remains fascinating to foodies, especially those fans who dream of a place that is solely devoted to the produce aisle icon.

THE ARTICHOKE FESTIVAL, one of the Golden State's best-known gourmet gatherings, is a popular destination for people who feel cheered at the stirring sight of piled-high chokies. It has been around for over six decades, and organizers revealed on Jan. 25 that the weekend-long lark will be back at the Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 10 and 11, 2023. What can you expect at the 63rd annual event? Cooking demos are plentiful at the Artichoke Festival, if you only stick to boiling artichokes but want to help your chokie skills to further "flower." The chance to taste great regional wine, shop at a super-fresh farmers market, and snack upon all sorts of artichoke-based dishes are also part of the delicious diversion. Artichoke ice cream has made cameos in the past, as have other offbeat offerings, but you can count on a line-up of lovely tastes, with steamed, fried, and grilled artichokes all making savory showings.

BLOOM ON, ARTICHOKE FEST: It's true that we usually encounter an artichoke, at least in a restaurant setting, before it pops its pretty and sizable purple flower. But calling the artichoke a beautiful bud with bite feels like an ideal if whimsical way to define it. That spirit of whimsy, and community, and sheer food enjoyment reigns high at this late-spring celebration, one that spotlights the verdant area's growers, chefs, and devoted fans who know that "Thistle Be Fun." (Yep, that's the cute and quippy 2023 theme.)