The ‘California Wine Festival' has four 2025 stops; Dana Point is first up

What to Know "California Wine Festival"

April 25-26, 2025

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa (April 25) and Sea Terrace Park (April 26)

Dana Point

21+ only

$83.42 and up

CALIFORNIA'S FAMOUS WINE FESTIVALS... run the glittering gamut, from small tastings inside cozy caves to lavish affairs that easily fill up capacious ballrooms. But for two decades now, plus a little bit longer, the "California Wine Festival" has sought out sunny, view-cool settings that boast both ocean air and room to mingle, sip, and roam. There are always a few dates on this on-the-go festival's calendar, and the first one for 2025 is up in Dana Point as April comes to a close.

NIGHT ONE, which is the "Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting," will take place April 25 — that's a Friday — at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. A charity auction supporting the Sandy Feet initiative, exclusive quaffs, live tunes, and fancy bites will be part of the twilight to-do. The following day finds the bigger affair, the "Beachside Wine Festival," alighting at Sea Terrace Park, a pretty spot with a view of Dana Point Harbor. Over 60 wineries will be there, and a roster of Orange County restaurants, too, as well as live music with Caribbean flair from Upstream. Some of the wineries set to appear include Atlas Peak, Stoller Wine Company, and Michael Mondavi Family Wines. Check out the list here and secure your tickets in advance.

MORE FESTIVALS TO COME: The 21+ event will call upon Carlsbad as the summer solstice arrives, Santa Barbara later in July, and Huntington Beach over the third weekend of October.