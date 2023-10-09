The charming ‘Winter Fantasy,' a holiday art market, will shimmer in November

What to Know 2023 Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival

Laguna Beach

Nov. 17 through Dec. 17, Friday-Sunday

UPPING THE CHARM? It's never easy, not when our day-to-day worlds have so many different demands. We sprinkle some sugar on the errands we have to complete, mixing in a special meal now and then or visiting with a funny friend, and we keep a lookout for those lovely occasions full of festive spirit, the places where charm-upping just happens naturally. Orange County is rife with such merry moments, and one of the twinkliest traditions returns a few days ahead of Thanksgiving each year, bringing a bounty of seasonal sounds and sights, and a few Santa Claus cameos, too. That tradition? It's the Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival, and it is ho-ho-ho-ing into its 33rd run in 2023.

FIVE FA-LA-LA WEEKENDS: The unique shopping opportunities begin on Nov. 17 and continue each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 17. What do we mean by "unique"? Artisans create all of the gorgeous goods available for purchase, from glassware to paintings to necklaces and clothing. Quite often, the artists will be in the booth, or nearby, meaning you'll have a chance to chat about inspiration, materials, and other art-related topics. And while the shop-strong scene is a lovely lure for visitors, so are the other Winter Fantasy staples. Think live music, carolers, puppet shows, and sips that have that wintry warmth. An adult ticket is $10; other tiers are available, too.

SOMETHING NICE? The holidays are full of bustle, as anyone knows, but once you purchase your Winter Fantasy ticket, you're free to use it "on any day of the festival." More info is flurrying, like magical snow, at this site.