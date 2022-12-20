The Del's ‘Frosted by the Sea' Festivities Are in Full and Sparkly Swing

What to Know Hotel del Coronado has become a major destination for seekers of holiday lights and activities

"Frosted by the Sea" is now shimmering at "San Diego's Legendary Beach Resort"

Ice skating by the sand, beach movies, a light show spectacular, more

ONCE UPON A TIME: Pull a storybook off any shelf and the tempting tome will likely feature a magical building of some sort, the sort of ensorcelled structure that boasts grand turrets (the pointy kind that tells the reader they've entered an enchanted realm) and a pretty body of water nearby, with picturesque waves that up the air of whimsy. Often, in such tales, the water is a lake or river, but at the pointy-roofed, crown-filled, story-laden Hotel del Coronado, the Pacific Ocean plays the pretty part.

AND COME CHRISTMAS? The ethereal aura only grows, with ice skating taking twinkly place just steps from the sand, gewgaw-laden trees inside the historical hotel (and out), and grand meals taking place just below the crown chandeliers designed by L. Frank Baum, the merry mind behind "The Wizard of Oz." The holiday happenings, memorably gathered under the heading "Frosted by the Sea," are festively foaming through New Year's Day, with ice skating by the ocean, the nearby Frostbite Lounge (where cocktails and tidbits yummily reign), and the "At First Light" Light Show Spectacular.

MOVIES ON THE BEACH... are upping the charm on select nights, and the special dinners taking place on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Those are in the works, too. Read up on The Del's dazzling yuletide ways now, and find out what you can see and do while calling upon the lovely landmark at the close of the calendar.