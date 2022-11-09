The Final National Parks Free Day for 2022 Is Just Ahead

What to Know Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11

Over 100 National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees in honor of the holiday

Those parks include Yosemite National Park, Death Valley National Park, and Joshua Tree National Park

THERE'S ALWAYS A "LAST"... when it comes to a national park visit. The last turn in the road before you see the scenic vista, the last tunnel you need to pass through to reach your campsite, the last hike you take over a weekend, the final s'more you devour. But there are other final moments to consider when it comes to our devotion to these epic spaces, the places composed of just the ideal combination of wind, branch, rock, howl, and moonlight. Take the fee-free days on the National Park Service calendar. These are the occasions when you don't need to reach for your wallet at the entrance gate; rather, you can sail in and begin your adventure without delay. And the final one for 2022 is coming right up: It's happening on Veterans Day.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11... is the date to circle, and finding a park, monument, or site that usually charges an entrance fee is as simple as visiting this page. The recent dramatic weather swirling through parts of the Golden State means you may encounter snow depending upon where you go (so do bundle up or pack appropriately, is what we're saying). The service has listed "dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites" that visitors might choose to call upon on Veterans Day, or at another point in the future. As far as looking ahead to future free-entrance days? The first on the calendar is traditionally observed in January, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with a National Park Week observance in the spring.