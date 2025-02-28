The Living Desert's ‘Glow in the Park' will shimmer over a few spring weeks

What to Know Glow in the Park

The Living Desert and Gardens

Palm Desert

March 20-April 27 (select dates)

$28.95 and up; a Glow All Day package is available, too, if you'd like to enter the park earlier in the day

BRIGHTER, LIGHTER NIGHTS, and Daylight Saving Time — that starts March 9 — can put a person in an illuminated state of mind. As the sunlight stretches into the mid-evening and we begin spending more time outside, even after the sun bids us farewell, a certain spring-inspired spring can enter our step, or at least a vivaciously vernal desire to make the most of coming season. And few places embrace spring's sweet start like The Living Desert in Palm Desert, the celebrated home to Mojave Maxine, the spring-predicting desert tortoise. And starting on March 20, which is the first day of spring in 2025, the animal park will begin to shine with an assortment of sizable and stunning lanterns, incandescent artworks that are part of Glow in the Park.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

THE EVENING EVENT... will glimmer on select nights over the course of a spring month, plus a week, and it will be on view during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, too (again, just check the schedule to make sure the spectacular is shining on the night you'd love to attend). In addition to the colossal beasties and colorful critters on view, visitors are invited to enjoy "(d)ozens of interactive installations," live tunes, and several eye-catching snap-a-snapshot spots. Spirited sips and alcohol-free libations will be for sale, too.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

TICKETS, DAY TO NIGHT: And if you're seeking a deal that gives you a chance to call upon The Living Desert in the daylight? That's a possibility, too. And this is as sweet as springtime: The Glow All Day package includes a giraffe feeding, a longtime tradition at the desert destination.