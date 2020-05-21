The Redwoods Begin to Reopen

THE THING ABOUT BEING A REDWOOD? You're going to take some time, and that is that. In fact, you're going to take a whole lot of time, in the growing-big, getting-tall department. Minutes are blips to you, and, for that matter, weeks and months pass quickly, too. For centuries can fly by in your long and august lifetime, making you the sort of specimen that isn't going to hurry things. Keeping that in mind, that the redwood trees are the sort of beings that might take a vaster view, there is a new map to consider, one that was posted on the Redwood National and State Parks social media pages on May 21. And the visual? It details what...

IS NOW OPEN AND WHAT IS NOT... around the Northern California, coast-close destination. This is an early step, following the parks' pandemic closures, so you'll need to check in with the National Park Service to see what further developments may roll out as summer grows near. But a number of scenic drives, including Bald Hills Road and the ever-ethereal Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, are again saying hello. Parking lots and trailheads, except for Tall Trees Trailhead, are also open, but camping? That remains closed. There are some new policies to consider, too, covering social distancing and face coverings, so please read all, and study the map, as you look to any down-the-road plans.