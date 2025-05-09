Thirty acres are still abloom, so The Flower Fields will stay open longer

THE MONTH OF MAY? It is, as the poems and ballads of olde tell us, quite the merry time, with maypoles and frolicking and romping through gardens and pretty picnics in the warm sunshine. It is also, of course, a month of conclusions, which at first glance might seem a bit sad. But so many of these endings are seasonal and celebratory, with graduations, and commencements, and "see you next years" marking the month. Still, there are some things we absolutely do not want to see go too quickly, including the fabulous flowers that fill California's best-known springtime attractions. The Flower Fields in Carlsbad is one of those spots, a scenic spread with around 70 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers during peak bloom. That happens in April, but be not blue, bloomies; there are still around 30 acres in full flower.

A LATER GOODBYE: That means that the team tenderly tending the lush location have decided to stay open for a week beyond Mother's Day, the traditional final date for The Flower Fields. The new farewell is Sunday, May 18, and you'll definitely need to purchase admission in advance (an adult single-day entry is $27). There are fetching diversions beyond those remarkable ranunculus blossoms, including sunflowers, and sun-catching artworks, too, depicting bees, butterflies, and other garden visitors. If you must dally on making for Carlsbad, though, meaning you'll miss the new closing date, you'll need to wait for March 1, 2026; that's when The Flower Fields opens for its beautiful and brief seasonal run.

