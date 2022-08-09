This Central Coast Shimmer Show Is Raising Funds and Giving Back

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 21

4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles

$41 + fee general admission; other ticketing tiers available; a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the evening's beneficiaries

SHINE A LIGHT: When "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio" marked its third anniversary in Paso Robles in May 2022, thousands of Californians, and many visitors well beyond the Golden State's borders, could say they'd been uplifted by the illuminated installation. It's easy to see why the outdoor evening extravaganza has easily won hearts near and far: Oodles of tiny lights cover a stunning series of hills, and when night falls the small points of bright bulb'd beauty begin to softly glow. The stirring sight is transportive all on its own, but when paired with both the magic of the twilight hour and the pretty Paso sky above? The uplift can be instantaneous for anyone in the vicinity. But there's a way that uplift-seeking visitors can, in turn, deliver an uplifting element to the community, all while attending the much-talked-about art event: By purchasing a ticket to the outdoor spectacular on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Chris Hardy

THE EVENT... has been spotlighting special give-back evenings, when money is raised for local nonprofits and charities, and the 21st of August will help both United Cerebral Palsy of Paso Robles and SabesWings, an organization "... created by Bret and Kandace Saberhagen to assist those suffering from financial medical toxicity — because no patient should choose between treatment and everyday expenses." Buy an Aug. 21 admission to the light-filled landscape and know that $20 of your ticket will be donated to the selected charities, with $10 going to help each organization. There are different ticketing tiers available, including a VIP option which includes a few goodies, like a charcuterie or crudité platter. Sweet: All tickets include entry to both the Field of Light and the newer Light Towers, which debuted in the spring of 2021.

WATCH THE SCHEDULE... for more give-back nights at the Paso Robles glow show. As for tickets to "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio"? You can book a visit, Thursday through Sunday, through Dec. 31. All of the details on the acclaimed artist's story and what to expect during your memorable and otherworldly visit are available at the Sensorio site.