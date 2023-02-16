This Central Coast Yard Sale Is a City-Wide Tradition

What to Know 23rd Annual City-Wide Yard Sale in Morro Bay

March 23-25, 2023

Shop for all sorts of goods at both local homes and businesses

FINDING A SUPER YARD SALE, garage sale, or carport sale? These treasure-packed happenings tend to be specific to a single place of residence or one apartment building. True, sometimes neighbors situated around a cul-de-sac will gather together on a Saturday morning, all to move along those t-shirts that no longer quite fit and the lamps that don't quite suit your latest style. And finding a full block putting out books, hats, and bags along various driveways? That, too, isn't entirely uncommon. But a yard sale that spans an entire town is a far rarer thing, the sort of stuff-laden spectacular that sets devoted yard-salers to talking (and daydreaming about finding that major, highly sought-after find). One Central Coast hamlet has been holding an especially sizable sale for nearly a quarter-century, drawing both regional residents and people who love the idea of lots of places participating in one weekend-long event. It's...

MORRO BAY, that pretty burg with the gargantuan off-shore rock, is where you'll find the Annual City-Wide Yard Sale. It's all flowering on March 23, 24, and 25, and, as in years gone by, both locals and local businesses will participate. That means you may come across a table of glassware in front of a home or some vinyl records or vintage clothing outside of a shop. Whatever you score, you'll be in a pretty city, one that boasts all sorts of beachy stretches, quaint eateries, and scenic spots to sip a toasty cup of joe on a foggy morning. For more information on City-Wide Yard Sale, click. What else is going on in Morro Bay as spring arrives? Find out now.