This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings

What to Know Holidays in Yountville

Through Jan. 1, 2023

Decorations, food events, open houses, and more merriment

SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.

THE TWINKLY TOWN... has become synonymous with seasonal celebrating, and "Holidays in Yountville" will bring that festive fact to the forefront through Jan. 1, 2023. The decorations are just the start, but oh what a beginning: Bulbs and bunting and bows add cheer to several businesses in the easy-to-stroll spot, and nighttime is full of lovely illumination. As for events? Wine tastings, as you might expect, are a focus, as are convivial open houses, chances to bone up on your culinary skills, and places to shop for wine-country-ish baubles and bijoux. Perusing the calendar is your wisest course of action, but where oh where to start? Priest Ranch has a cute Red Tractor Photo Opp, Nickel and Nickel's Holiday Tour and Tasting is a tempting choice, and a rink is providing outdoorsy bliss at The Meritage Resort and Spa. For everything merrily afoot in Yountville this season, click.