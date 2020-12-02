This Virtual Redwoods Walk Will Help Bolster the Big Trees

STROLLING ALONG A PRETTY PATHWAY... lined in flickering bags? This particular pursuit has long been a major must, as far as meanders go, for mavens of the redwoods. For the late-fall festivity, known for its quiet-a-tude, nature-sweetness, and evening chill, has been a hallmark of the Redwood Parks Conservancy events calendar for over three decades now. The 31st year, arriving in 2020, was sure to look a bit different due to the pandemic, and so it shall, but you can count on the beloved event going forward (even if attendees won't be heading for Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park). It will be an at-home happening, giving supporters of the sky-high specimens a chance to join in, wherever they are located.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5... is the date, the vibe of the fundraiser will be "immersive," and people tuning in can expect "... a combination of live and recorded video with storytellers and other online activities." Auction bids open at 1 in the afternoon, so if you're keen to a charming Fire and Light recycled glass banana slug or an old-school, WPA-inspired poster depicting your favorite forest-fantastic trees, you'll want to throw your hope-filled hat in the ring earlier than later. True, you won't be legging it by lovely luminarias as you gaze up at the branches above your head, as you might have done in years gone by, but you will be connected to the conservancy and to other fans who want to support its important mission.

REDWOOD LOVE: Even though we won't roam the woods on a brisk December evening, this virtual affair is truly a heartfelt festivity, an event that raises the redwoods up while we stay home. For more on the Dec. 5 celebration, and how to watch a recording after it has concluded, read up on all that you need to know now. The Family Ticket is available for $25, and it covers all of the redwood-loving people living in your home.