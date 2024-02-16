Tomatoes on tour: The ultra-juicy Tomatomania! is rolling for a nursery near you

What to Know Tomatomania!, an on-the-road event, stops by several California garden centers each March and April

Gardeners, cooks, and tomato enthusiasts can shop for seedlings and talk to tomato-growing experts

Roger's Gardens will be the first stop; roll by the Corona del Mar nursery from March 1 through 10

SEE(D)ING OUR WAY THROUGH WINTER: Sometimes, when the coldest stretch of the year gets particularly drab and dreary, we have to see our way through, but for tomato lovers? You might substitute "see" for "seed": Fruit fans are dreaming of their favorite seedy superstar, and all of the succulent, delicious, super-slice-able, super-nosh-able tomatoes they'll be growing when those dastardly dreary days finally disperse. One sizable event that's helping to "seed" their dreams? It's Tomatomania!, the on-the-road heirloom-palooza that puts gardeners, cooks, and lovers of plants in touch with pros, the knowledgable experts who know how to grow great tomatoes. The touring event has stopped by several prominent nurseries around California in years gone by, and that tradition will continue in the spring of 2024 when tomato-ists call up Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar, Fig Earth Supply, and other well-known garden centers.

SO. MANY. VARIETIES: How many different heirloom seedlings are you looking for, anyway? If your answer is "a lot," you'll want to swing by Tomatomania! when it visits a nursery close to where you live. Some spots will have even more seedling choice — over 260 varieties will be a part of the Roger's Gardens event — so your best bet is to read all that will happen at a specific location. And getting to know the event's "Tomato of the Year"? That is also on the docket, as is perusing an "expanded Dwarf Tomato selection." Call this on-the-roll happening, which began in Pasadena in the '90s, a wonderful way for gardeners to get moving on their spring-forward plans. "It's a crazy celebration of America's favorite garden vegetable!" promises the Tomatomania! team; dig into more information about this most spring-y and succulent of Southern California celebrations.