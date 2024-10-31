Visit 15+ farms during the activity-packed Ventura County Farm Day

What to Know 12th Annual Ventura County Farm Day

Saturday, Nov. 2

Over fifteen farms around the county will open their doors to visitors; learn about what each farm does, take a tour, participate in an activity, admire resident animals, and enjoy tastings

Free; book your ticket on the event site now

"Meet the Hands That Feed You" is the event's inspiring theme

THE CHANCE TO ROAM A FARM? We might have done so on a fascinating field trip back in elementary school, the sort of excellent educational outing that has stayed dear to our heart over the decades. But finding opportunities to enjoy an informative open house at a busy farm may be more difficult to come by as the years pass. We will, however, get the opportunity to return to the spirit of field trips gone by on one enriching fall Saturday, a day when well over a dozen Ventura County farms will welcome visitors for in-depth talks, interesting look-arounds, tastings, and activities. It's Ventura County Farm Day, presented by the Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), and it returns for another glad-hearted go-around filled with memorable experiences on the first Saturday in November.

FIFTEEN FARMS... will participate, and some farming-related destinations, too, so you'll want to peruse the Farm Day Trail Map before setting out Nov. 2. Participants include the Agriculture Museum of Ventura County — kids will get to try out a pretend produce stand — and Petty Ranch in Saticoy, where SEEAG's Farm to Food Lab will be a centerpiece. Other stops will feature flower growers, strawberries, olive oil, and alpacas, so count on a variety of great and knowledge-growing experiences. The open houses are free but be sure to secure your free ticket through the Ventura County Farm Day site.