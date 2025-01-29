Visit California's 2025 Guide is here, just in time for ‘Plan a Vacation Day'

What to Know The last Tuesday of January is "National Plan a Vacation Day"

Visit California is spotlighting its 2025 Guide in honor of the day; actor John Stamos is featured on this year's cover

You can download a free copy at the Visit California site or request a copy by mail

CALIFORNIA-OSITY? The state of utter and amazing California-a-tude may be basked in on any day of the year, of course; somewhere, flowers are blooming in the Golden State, a wave is grandly crashing on a perfectly serene shore, and a redwood tree is looking misty and majestic. But if you're going to talk about the final Tuesday of January, then you're talking about an occasion that road-trippers, near and far, do adore: National Plan for a Vacation Day. The halcyon holiday is well-timed, for we're wrapping up one of the coldest months and beginning to gaze in the direction of spring (or, if we're to be totally honest, summer). To help us fill out our hit-the-road daydreams, there is the annual guide created by the Visit California team, the one that details all of the marvelous must-dos and golden gotta-try-its around the state.

THE TOURISM ORGANIZATION... celebrated National Plan for a Vacation Day by trumpeting its newest guide. Actor John Stamos is on the bright-of-vibe, bright-of-light cover, backed by a blue sky and palm trees, while the pages within brim with get-adventuring suggestions. The hefty guide — it's 193 pages, a length that befits our state's plethora of offerings — includes pieces such as "25 Reasons to Visit California in 2025" and "California Restaurants: An A to Z Guide." Mr. Stamos also weighs in on some of his favorite spots, including his "lifelong love for Disneyland." You can check out the digital guide right now or ask Visit California to drop a free guide in the mail.

GET PLANNING: Happy National Plan for a Vacation Day! We'll see you at the redwoods/in the desert/near the beach/around the cities, California-osity lovers.