Walk Among the Redwoods on a Dazzling New Sky Walk

Unless you're an owl, or a woodpecker, or a kestrel, you may never get a close-up look at the higher parts of a redwood tree.

But be not blue about the redwoods, even if suddenly sprouting wings and taking to the sky isn't in your immediate future: A new Eureka attraction will give we close-to-the-grounders a thrilling chance to stroll in an area that is further up the tall trees' epic canopy.

It's the Redwood Sky Walk, and the destination, which will debut at the Sequoia Park Zoo in June 2021, will provide nature lovers an ethereal, up-in-the-air experience.

Take a lovely look now at the peaceful pathway and start dreaming of your next Humboldt County adventure.