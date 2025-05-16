Watermelon sushi to watermelon tacos: Enjoy offbeat eats at this whimsical fest

What to Know California Watermelon Festival

Hansen Dam Recreation Area Soccer Complex in Sylmar

June 7 and 8

$20 adult (other ticketing options are available); $15 parking

Live tunes, cars on display, arts and crafts, and watermelon foods for sale are part of the sunny scene

THE WATERMELON, THAT SUMMER STAR, is found in so many refreshing sips and snacks, including smoothies, slushies, and the classic slice. It's a versatile fruit, all told, and finding it topping a savory salad or dish is fairly easy to do, too. But coming across a sizable line-up of luscious watermelon foods, from tacos to sushi to pupusas and crepes, can be a harder task for those obsessed with marvelous melon, even as we yearn to try watermelon in all sorts of whimsical ways. Good news: These bites do exist in one spot, or rather at an event that is known for its watermelon-centered splendor. It's the California Watermelon Festival, and it will roll into Sylmar over the first full weekend of June 2025.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

TICKETS ARE ON SALE... for the celebration, which features foods for sale — watermelon fudge, soda, and cannoli are also on the menu — and a host of timeless pastimes. Those include live music shows, a car display, a zone created for the youngsters, a petting zoo, crafts, and, oh yes, the cheerful chance to meet Wedgie, the festival's plucky mascot. You'll want to purchase your admission ahead of time for the juicy event, which will take place at the Hansen Dam Recreation Area Soccer Complex. It's "A Sweet Slice of California," per its tagline, and tradition that's been adding flavor to SoCal for over six decades. Nice: Whole watermelons will be for sale, too, if you'd like to enjoy one at home.