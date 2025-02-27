A pod of whale festivals will surface in Mendocino County in March

What to Know The Mendocino Coast Whale Festival is March 1 and 2

The Fort Bragg Whale Fest is set for March 14-16

The Little River Weekend makes a splash on March 7 and 8

A line-up of activities, including a chowder event, Margarita Madness, walks, talks, art happenings, and more are on the schedules; check each weekend's line-up for details

PODS, SCHOOLS, HERDS: There are more than a few ways to refer to a grouping of whales — "pods" is a popular choice for a more petite gathering, while "herds" is a favorite of some mammal mavens — but we're not entirely sure how to properly name a group of whale-inspired festivals. Would a collection of fests also be called a pod? Maybe a herd? Or perhaps a fluke or a blowhole? Whatever you call them, a bevy of whale-championing celebrations are swimming for Mendocino County in March, a month that is synonymous with whale talks, water-close walks, food happenings, chowder deliciousness, margaritas, and art happenings, too.

MENDOCINO... is up first, over the first weekend of March, while Little River's whale-tacular is set for March 7-8. Fort Bragg wraps it all up from March 14 through 16, and while some people swing through all three, you'll want to peruse the schedules of each event to connect with those whale-inspired offerings that appeal the most. Some of the foodie to-dos include a Clam Chowder Competition in Fort Bragg around the middle of the month and the Margarita Madness festivity taking place at the Little River Inn March 8. For everything happening, on, near, and close to the ocean, (spy)hop over to this site for all the information.

MORE WHALE FESTIVALS... will breach the waves in 2025, with Dana Point's celebration set for March 7-9 and Whalefest Monterey delighting Peninsula visitors April 12 and 13.