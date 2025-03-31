A whale-y cool family fest, with a ‘walk-inside whale,' will surface in Monterey

"Whalefest Monterey" will bring two days of science talks and family activities to Old Fisherman's Wharf.

What to Know "Whalefest Monterey"

April 12 and 13, 2025

Old Fisherman's Wharf and Custom House Plaza

Free activities will pop up around the wharf area

A science symposium at the Monterey History & Art Stanton Center at Custom House Plaza

HAVE YOU MET DEE? Dee is a whale, though swimming the seas isn't Dee's thing. Rather, this is a walk-inside whale model, one that gives kids and grown-ups an "insider" look at just how large and fascinating these ocean-roaming mammals are. But you won't need to go scouting on a ship to locate Dee: The step-inside inflatable humpback will be on view at "Whalefest Monterey," a two-day event that is returning to the Old Fisherman's Wharf area April 12 and 13.

KID-FUN ACTIVITIES... will flower in the vicinity of the historical stretch of shops and eateries, but also at nearby Customs House Plaza, where the science symposium will take place. You'll want to head for the Monterey History & Art Stanton Center to hear cetacean scientists speak on an array of timely topics, from sharks to marine sanctuaries. Migratory patterns will also receive consideration, and if you've wondered what a day-in-the-life of a whale biologist is all about, your chance to discover more is straight ahead.

RESEARCH BOATS, as well as search-and-rescue boats, will also offer informative tours during the two-day festival. While whale-themed events have a delightful way of popping up along the Californian coast throughout the year, the main season of whale-inspired celebrations is drawing to a close. But fret not, blowhole buffs: Late wintertime, and early spring, is when you'll find whale-championing parties gracing our coast, from Dana Point to Fort Bragg. Just keep an eye on the 2026 whale calendar in these sea-snug spots, and, of course, in whale-loving Monterey, too.