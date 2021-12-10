Winter's Early: Mammoth Just Enjoyed Some Big Snow

We all have the one incredibly prompt, ultra-punctual friend.

They're waiting for you at the restaurant when you arrive, they mail your birthday card a month in advance, and counting on them to show at a party before you do? They'll have the crowd nicely warmed up by the time you saunter through the door.

Mammoth Mountain and winter have that exact sort of friendship, if past years are any indication. Serious snowfall has a rather predictable knack for blanketing the famous Sierra Nevada-based ski resort in the autumn, sometimes right after summer takes its leave.

There wasn't a hefty September snow in 2021, but around eight to nine inches added a cold carpet to the resort, and nearby Mammoth Lakes, on Dec. 8 and 9.

Parka-up and peruse the pictures now, photos that will put frosty fans in an instantly festive mood.