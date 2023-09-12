Yule love this, Hotel del Coronado fans: The landmark is seeking a ‘Chief Holiday Officer'

What to Know The Coronado resort will hire a Chief Holiday Officer for the 2023 season

IF THE HOLIDAYS HAD HEADQUARTERS, you might find them by alighting on the soft sands of Coronado. For that's where San Diego's grand-dame-iest of inns has held Christmassy court in three separate centuries, erecting glittering trees, staging over-the-top brunches, and displaying miles, or seemingly so, of garland kitted in colorful bows. The Hotel del Coronado team has incorporated additional gewgaws to up the glimmer in recent years, from a seaside ice rink to holiday movies on the beach, making the landmark a lovely and luxe wonderland for December-style pleasures. More of those pretty pleasures are soon to come when the destination's decorations, special events, and that popular outdoor rink debut in November, and to help the hotel keep spirits bright? A new seasonal position has been created: "Chief Holiday Officer." As for the officer's main duty? Share the landmark's briny shine with the world over several sparkly days and nights.

cr: Leetal Photo/Hotel del Coronado

THE FESTIVE FAN... will reside at the hotel for three weeks, beginning Nov. 20, 2023, and during that time will share "captivating photos and videos of the resort's holiday experiences." Payment is included, and a daily food and beverage stipend, too, giving the Chief Holiday Officer a full foodie picture of the hotel's culinary offerings. How to apply? You can start at this page. When to apply? Do so by 9 a.m. Coronado time on Sept. 26; interviews conducted virtually will soon follow for the finalists. What are the qualifications that will be considered? There are a few: Applicants should be comfortable with Instagram reels and have "(p)rofessional photography and videography skills." Read up on this one-of-a-kind seasonal position now or simply peruse what is happening over The Del's famously festive holiday run.