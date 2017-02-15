Wichita Police Officer Accused of Rape

A Wichita, Kansas police officer was arrested and jailed Sunday on suspicion of rape.

"Medical staff reported the alleged rape to law enforcement. The suspect was determined to be a Wichita police officer," said Sheriff Jeff Easter, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department.

"Sheriff's detectives were requested to investigate the alleged crime. After conducting interviews and search warrants, it was determined that probable cause existed that a crime had occurred.

31-year-old Marlon T. Woolcock was booked for one count of rape according to jail booking reports.

In order to avoid any conflict, the Wichita Police Department requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigate.

"The officer has been employed with the department since 2011. He has been placed on paid administrative leave," said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. "His police powers have been suspended."

Read more frpm KSN.com.