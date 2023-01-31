Local Artists Honors Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting With Digital Artwork
Local artist Jonathan Chang honored the memory of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting with digital portraits of them.
Well-known churro street vendor fatally struck by possible drunk driver, now her family wants justice.
A 36-year old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting, according to court records obtained Monday
Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Irving had scored 30 or more in a career-best six straight games but didn’t have to carry as heavy a load with some good play from…
A man was sentenced in connection with the 1978 stabbing murder of a man at an El Monte motel.
Few LA crimes tied to short-term rental properties: data shows the number of serious crimes tied to online property rentals have declined since 2020.
Seven Western states, including California, are nearing a deadline to submit a plan on how to cut water usage from the Colorado River.
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA County for $20,000,0000 became official.
The seven states that use water from the river face a deadline of Jan. 31 to create a plan to conserve water usage. Conan Nolan reports Jan. 30, 2023.
Ten-year-old Anthony Avalos looked dead when authorities were called to his Lancaster home in 2018, but his mother didn’t appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend.
A shooting at a short-term rental home in Beverly Crest that left three women dead has also left neighbors frustrated about the violence.
The man who is accusing a Costa Mesa police officer of racial profiling shares what happened during the incident.
Charges will be filed against actor and producer Alec Baldwin along with the armorer of the film “Rust” in connection to the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
A man who stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City back in December has been arrested.
A man sought in connection with a series of road rage encounters, including a violent freeway confrontation caught on camera in Glendale, is under arrest, police said Monday.
The multi-platinum Jonas Brothers received the 2,745th star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nick, Joe and Kevin, who formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005, were at the unveiling in front of cheering fans.
Some trash truck drivers in the South Bay get a celebrity treatment every Wednesday.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to deliver more than four dozen Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Monday in a launch from the California coast.