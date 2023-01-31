Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
monterey park mass shooting 5 hours ago

Local Artists Honors Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting With Digital Artwork

Local artist Jonathan Chang honored the memory of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting with digital portraits of them.

The Rundown
18 hours ago

The Rundown: Monday January 30, 2023

Jan 27

The Rundown: Friday January 27, 2023

Jan 24

The Rundown: Tuesday January 24, 2023

Jan 20

The Rundown: Friday January 20, 2023

The Latest

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us