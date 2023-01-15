U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe
World News 34 mins ago

Romanian Police Seize Andrew Tate's Luxury Cars and Assets

Romanian authorities have descended on a compound near Bucharest to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated total of $3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate....

