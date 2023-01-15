U.S. & World

Romanian Police Seize Andrew Tate's Luxury Cars and Assets
-
Bear Goes For a Swim in Monrovia Home During Rain
One curious bear stumbled upon a pool in the yard of a Monrovia home, when it decided to go for a swim.
-
Baltimore Man Tried 4 Times for the Same Murder Set Free After Charges DroppedBaltimore’s new top prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him after seven years in custody. Friday’s announcement ...
-
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022
And the winner of the 2022 Miss Universe pageant is…Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel.
-
Holidays Didn't Lead to Feared Bump in Flu Cases, CDC Says
When flu and RSV surged in the fall, causing overloads at pediatric emergency rooms, some doctors feared that winter might bring a “ tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID-19.