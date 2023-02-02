California

News from across California
California 23 hours ago

California Makes Flag Football a Girls' High School Sport

California has approved a plan to make flag football a girls’ high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The California Interscholastic ...

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us