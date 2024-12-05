Tsunami warning expires for Northern California after magnitude-7.0 offshore earthquake

Evacuations were ordered for several Northern California coastal communities Thursday after a magnitude-7.0 offshore earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for parts of California and Oregon.

The strong quake was reported at 10:44 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County, the USGS reported. The quake with an initial magnitude of 6.0 that was upgraded to 7.0 generated widespread shaking along the California coast and some inland communities.

The tsunami warning issued from Davenport, California in Santa Cruz County to the Oregon border expired at about noon. The warning area included the San Francisco Bay. Evacuation orders were issued for several communities in the warning zone.

A tsunami warning indicates widespread water inundation is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents are possible and may take several hours to arrive.

Warnings can be downgraded to advisories and watches, or canceled based on updated information and analysis.

"We determined that we were not going to see a widespread destructive wave from it," David Snider, NOAA tsunami warning coordinator. "It didn't push or move a lot of that water toward the coast."

Snider said it wouldn't be unusual to see stronger currents and waves in the hours following the quake.

Weak to light shaking was reported in Half Moon Bay, Redwood City, Sunnyvale, San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, Santa Cruz, Eureka, Sacramento, Livermore and other areas.

Humboldt County District 2 Supervisor Michelle Bushnell told NBC News there were no reports of casualties, but her office has received word of broken water mains, damaged windows and houses off their foundations. The fire department is still conducting an assessment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was scheduled to speak at the California-Mexico border at midday, was being briefed on the earthquake, his office said.

"An earthquake this size doesn't happen very frequently, but frequently enough that we need to be ready for them," said USGS seismologist Robert DeGroot.

More than a dozen aftershocks, including one of magntiude-4.2, were reported in the same area off the coast.

"That was quite the shaker," said Talia Flores, of the Humboldt Bay Fire Department. "It lasted a lot longer than we had anticipated."