Movies and Entertainment 1 min ago

The film “Daruma” is breaking barriers. The actors explain how.

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham sits down with actors Tobias Forrest & John Lawson to discuss their new movie “Daruma” and how their disabilities have absolutely nothing to do with the story...

Food & Recipes
Food and Beverage 24 hours ago

Serving up melt-in-your-mouth 4th of July ribs

mexican food Jun 28

The L.A. food truck celebrating “National Ceviche Day” every day

Food and Beverage Jun 27

Try the hotspot redefining Korean food in L.A.

Destinations
Sponsored

Summer Is Here! Plan Your Next Vacation Rental Getaway To Greater Palm Springs.

foodie May 26

Previewing Carmel-By-The-Sea Culinary Week

Danielle Nottingham May 18

“Ay Por Dios! Modern Mexican Cuisine Comes to West Hollywood”

Health & Beauty
health Jun 26

Get slimed. Here are the secret little benefits for adults

Beauty & Wellness Jun 23

Exploring A New Botox Alternative

fitness Jun 22

Get Summer Booty Tips

Home & Lifestyle
Sponsored

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is here to help you find your next home!

Real Estate Jun 27

Go inside Venice Beach's architectural wonder: The Tectonic House

Nightlife Jun 23

Getting a BTS Tour of AsiaSF

Fashion Jun 22

How To Choose The Perfect Bra For Your Summer Wardrobe

Bay Area
sustainable 21 hours ago

Looking for landscaping? Try some grazing goats

Food and Beverage Jun 27

Learn how to make a show-stopping cherries jubilee dessert

Historical Landmarks Jun 26

A peek inside a Painted Lady. Take a tour through one of S.F.'s most iconic landmarks

San Diego
Museum Jun 2

Get Lost In Digital Art: An Experience Unlike Any Others

Celebrity Jun 1

Tyrese Gibson & Cody Walker Talk “Fuelfest”

Dance May 15

Dance Troupe Breaking Stereotypes

LA Area
restaurants Jun 23

Visiting Planta Cocina

Bars and Restaurants Jun 22

The New Orleans Vibe And Spirit Is Alive In Long Beach

sports Jun 22

Let's Shred Indoors

The Latest

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us