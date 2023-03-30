Skip to content
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Trending
Nashville Shooting
🏠First-Time Homebuyers
☔Spring Storm
🧢Opening Day Coverage
📺 Watch: The Rundown
💰 Local Impact Grants
🔍 I-Team Tips
women's history month
43 mins ago
JPL's First Female Director Wants the Lab to ‘Dare Mighty Things – Together'
Live: NBC 4
Watch Live: Today in LA
Orange County
6 hours ago
Ex-U.S. Marshal Convicted in Revenge Plot Case
US Army
3 hours ago
Casualties Reported After Two Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky, Army Base Says
Los Angeles
11 hours ago
‘Take a Stand for Justice': 15 Years Later, Mom Pleads for Help to Solve CSUN Student'...
Investigation
11 hours ago
Pepper Spray Use Continues in LA County Juvenile Halls and Camps, Despite Ban
CHP
10 hours ago
CHP Sergeant, 6 Officers, Nurse Charged in Death of Man in Custody After SoCal Traffic...
Riverside County
19 hours ago
‘I'm Shocked': E-Z Up Inventor, Beloved Pilot Killed in Riverside County Helic...
Russia
2 hours ago
Russia Arrests US Reporter for Wall Street Journal on Alleged Espionage Charge...
LAPD
20 hours ago
‘Every Door Has Been Closing': North Hollywood Printing Shop in Shambles Month...
Local
Los Angeles Lakers
9 hours ago
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers past Bulls 121-110
Vietnam War
15 hours ago
Nixon Library Dedicates New Vietnam War Monument on 50th Vietnam War Veterans Commemor...
South LA
21 hours ago
‘They Are Children': Street Vendors in South LA Raise Concerns Over Group of Young Thi...
television
Why Katherine Heigl Had to Leave Hollywood to Raise Her Kids
Housing
California's New Dream For All Program Provides Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers. Here's How It Works
Wildflowers
Go Now: Carrizo Plain's ‘Good to Great' Bloom Is Nearing Its Peak
Investigation
Pepper Spray Use Continues in LA County Juvenile Halls and Camps, Despite Ban
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers' Outfielder Andrew Toles Arrested in Florida
news
31-Year-Old Used Her $1,200 Stimulus Check to Start a ‘Cash Stuffing' Business—It's on Track to Bring in $1 Million This Year
Investigation
California
California
11 hours ago
California Reparations Amount, If Any, Left to Politicians
Housing
Mar 28
California's New Dream For All Program Provides Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers. Here's How It Works
Real Estate
19 hours ago
This California City Is the No. 1 Happiest Place to Live in the U.S. — and It's Not LA, San Diego Or San Francisco
U.S. & World
1 hour ago
Idaho Prosecutors Disclose an Internal Investigation Against Officer in Bryan Kohberger Case
Pope Francis
4 hours ago
Pope Francis Had ‘Good Night' in Hospital Despite Respiratory Infection, Vatican Says
Philippines
6 hours ago
Ferry Fire Leaves 31 Dead, at Least 7 Missing in the Southern Philippines
Coronavirus Pandemic
news
Mar 24
Pfizer's Covid Drug Paxlovid May Reduce the Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Says
coronavirus
Mar 22
Senators Press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 Vaccine Price Hike
coronavirus
Mar 21
If You Had Covid Before You Were Vaccinated, You Might Have Less Immunity Than You Think, Study Says
Investigations
INVESTIGATIVE
Mar 24
Check Washing, a Decades-Old Scam, is Rampant
Crime and Courts
Mar 23
Group Accused of Stealing Food Assistance Money From LA's Neediest Residents
LAUSD
Mar 23
There are Billions of Dollars in the LAUSD Reserve Fund. So Why Can't it Be Used to Solve the Strike?
Money Report
news
6 mins ago
Jobless Claims Edge Up to 198,000, Higher Than Expected
news
2 mins ago
Parenting Expert Shares Her No. 1 Rule for Raising Successful Kids—78% of Americans Aren't Doing It
news
23 mins ago
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: RH, Charles Schwab, Walmart and More
news
2 hours ago
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
news
3 hours ago
Tesla Has Only Installed 3,000 Solar Roof Systems in the U.S., Far Below Forecast, Study Finds
Entertainment
Ben Affleck
8 hours ago
Ben Affleck Demonstrates the Difference Between His ‘Content' and ‘Amused' Face
Viral
10 hours ago
Boy Gives Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Precious Exchange Has Gone Viral
television
13 hours ago
What Is a ‘Ludicrously Capacious' Bag, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
Sports
Dallas Mavericks
7 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Provides NSFW Assessment on Mavericks' Playoff Hopes, Season Outlook
NBA
8 hours ago
Kings Fans, NBA Twitter Go Wild After Sacramento Ends Playoff Drought
sports
8 hours ago
Kings Clinch! Which Sports Team Now Has the Longest Postseason Drought?
News
Worth The Trip
Every Bunny Is Feeling Hoppy Over the Reopening of SkyPark at Santa's Village
12 hours ago
Mammoth Mountain's Main Lodge Dislodges Its ‘All-Time' Seasonal Snowfall Record
19 hours ago
Easter Cheer Is Hippity-Hopping — and How — at the Madonna Inn
20 hours ago
California Live
“Ozempic Face” And How To Fix It
Watch
•
14 hours ago
Make Your Own Pop-Tarts At Home
Watch
•
14 hours ago
Spring Forward Your Skincare Routine
Watch
•
14 hours ago
Let Me Explain
Let Me Explain: LA Clippers New Arena
Watch
•
Mar 27
Let Me Explain: Free Tax Help
Watch
•
Mar 22
Let Me Explain: Bank Failures and Your Money
Watch
•
Mar 17
The Scene
Pasadena Humane's ‘Wiggle Waggle Walk' Trots Into Its First-Ever Springtime Date
13 hours ago
Score a Free CPK Pizza When the Dodgers Win a Home Game
16 hours ago
A Sublime Springtime Slate Will ‘Pop-Up' at This DTLA Landmark
18 hours ago
Recall Alert
Honda Recalling More Than 330,000 Vehicles Due to Mirror Issue
Mar 28
Hyundai, Kia to Recall 570,000 Vehicles, Warn Drivers of Fire Risk
Mar 24
Frozen Fruit Sold at Costco and Trader Joe's Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination Risk
Mar 17
On Air
Sinkhole Opens Up Near 710 Freeway
Watch
•
6 hours ago
Knowing Your Rights When Facing Appliance Repair Problems
Watch
•
6 hours ago
Mudslide Hits Beverly Crest Neighborhood
Watch
•
10 hours ago
Contact Us