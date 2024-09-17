Decision 2024

See key dates, voter information, ballot props and more for the Southern California election

Election Day is Nov. 5. This guide has important dates, how to plan your vote and track your ballot, and a look at the California ballot props.

By Jonathan Lloyd

California's 22 million registered voters will decide election races this fall that will shape the future of the nation, its most populous state and Southern California.

Here's a breakdown of important dates to know, Election Day information, and what to know about California's 2024 ballot propositions.

Important Nov. 5 general election dates

  • Last day to register is Oct. 21
  • Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7
  • Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8
  • Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26
  • Election Day is Nov. 5.
  • Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12
Plan Your Vote

Use NBC News' Plan Your Vote tool to supplement your voter guide and for more information on early voting, mail-in voting rules, Election Day voting rules, voter ID requirements, key-races in your state and more.

How to track your ballot

Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

How long are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 17, 2024.

Find your Southern California county election office

Your county elections officer is the go-to source for information on voting in the 2024 General Election. Find a link to your county office below.

What are the California propositions on the November ballot?

California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot:

  • Proposition 2: Authorizes bonds for public school and community college facilities.
  • Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.
  • Proposition 4: Authorizes bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.
  • Proposition 5: Allows Local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval.
  • Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude for incarcerated persons.
  • Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage.
  • Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.
  • Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.
  • Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.
  • Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.

How to serve as a poll worker

If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.

