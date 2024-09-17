See key dates, voter information, ballot props and more for the Southern California election

California's 22 million registered voters will decide election races this fall that will shape the future of the nation, its most populous state and Southern California.

Here's a breakdown of important dates to know, Election Day information, and what to know about California's 2024 ballot propositions.

Important Nov. 5 general election dates

Last day to register is Oct. 21

Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7

Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8

Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26

Election Day is Nov. 5 .

. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Plan Your Vote

Use NBC News' Plan Your Vote tool to supplement your voter guide and for more information on early voting, mail-in voting rules, Election Day voting rules, voter ID requirements, key-races in your state and more.

How to track your ballot

Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

How long are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 17, 2024.

Find your Southern California county election office

Your county elections officer is the go-to source for information on voting in the 2024 General Election. Find a link to your county office below.

What are the California propositions on the November ballot?

California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot:

If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.