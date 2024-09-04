Important dates and deadlines to know for the California election

What to Know Election Day is Nov. 5.

In early October, vote-by-mail ballots will sent to voters in California.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 21 for vote-by-mail.

Election Day is two months away, but some important California election dates and deadlines are just around the corner.

One of the milestones on the path to Nov. 5 is in early October when county elections offices begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots. The voter registration deadline arrives later next month with vote centers open for early voting in the weeks prior to Election Day.

When it's all over, some time after Nov. 5, voters will have decided statewide ballot propositions, county and city office races and who will be the next President of the United States.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are some important election dates and deadlines to know.

Aug. 29: Voters can start using the My Voter Status tool to confirm their mailing address and voting status. Anyone planning to vote should verify and, if needed, update their voter registration. Re-registration is required if you've moved or changed your address, changed your name, or would like to change your political party affiliation.

Sept. 26 to Oct. 15: This is when the California Secretary of State and county election officials will mail voter information guides.

Oct. 7: County elections offices will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots. California mails every active registered voter in the state a vote-by-mail ballot, a practice that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check on your ballot here. Early voting sites also open.

Oct. 8: County elections officials will open ballot drop-off locations by this date. Find a location here. The locations will stay open through Election Day.

Oct. 21: The voter registration deadline for vote-by-mail. As of July 5, there were 26.8 millions eligible voters in California, 22.1 million of whom are registered to vote.

Oct. 22 to Nov. 5: Same day voter registration will be available, including on Election Day. Voters who choose this option are "conditionally" registered and cast a provisional ballot.

Oct. 26: Voter's Choice Act counties open vote centers.

Nov. 5: Polls open throughout California from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

After Election Day 2024

The work is far from done for elections officials in California's 58 counties on Election Day.

After polls close Nov. 5 at 8 p.m., county elections officials begin reporting results. The county offices conduct a semifinal official canvass of votes with totals reported to the California Secrety of State every two hours until the process is complete.

Nov. 12: Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by a county elections office to be counted.

Dec. 3: Counties send a statement of results in the race for U.S. President to the Secretary of State.

Dec. 5: This is the last day for county elections offices to certify election results.

Dec. 6: County elections officials send electronically a complete copy of the general election returns to the Secretary of State.

Dec. 7. This is the last day for the Secretary of State to analyze votes given for presidential electors and certify to the governor the names of the candidates having the highest number of votes.

Dec. 13: The statement of vote is certified by the Secretary of State.

Southern California county elections offices

Your county elections officer is the go-to source for information on voting in the 2024 General Election. Find a link to your county office below.