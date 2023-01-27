How to Watch NBC Los Angeles News Live: Streaming 24/7 Now on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo

You can now watch breaking news as it happens, weather forecasts and live special events from around Southern California on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on your favorite streaming platforms.
Our 24/7 channel also includes original series produced by the NBC4 news team, award-winning investigative reports, lifestyle content from California Live and so much more.
Here’s how to watch on your big screen:
Peacock
If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription.
- Open the Peacock app
- Find the Channels section in the navigation
- Scroll down until you find NBC Los Angeles News
Roku
- Turn on your Roku device
- From the home screen, select the Live TV tile
- Scroll down to Channel 126
Samsung TV Plus
- Select the Samsung TV Plus tile to launch the channel guide
- Find us on Channel 1035
Xumo
- Open the Xumo Play app on your TV
- In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News
- Scroll until you find NBC Los Angeles News
Want more options?
Catch our live newscasts, special reports and original series on the NBCLA app on Roku and Fire TV.
If you’re on the go and want NBC4 on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android.
You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser.