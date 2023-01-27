How to Watch NBC Los Angeles News Live: Streaming 24/7 Now on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo

Catch the NBC4 News, live breaking news, special programming and California Live on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on streaming platforms

You can now watch breaking news as it happens, weather forecasts and live special events from around Southern California on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on your favorite streaming platforms.

Our 24/7 channel also includes original series produced by the NBC4 news team, award-winning investigative reports, lifestyle content from California Live and so much more.

Here’s how to watch on your big screen:

Peacock

If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. 

  • Open the Peacock app
  • Find the Channels section in the navigation
  • Scroll down until you find NBC Los Angeles News
NBC4 has announced that its newscasts are now available on the Peacock streaming service available for viewers to watch 24/7 for free.

Roku

  • Turn on your Roku device
  • From the home screen, select the Live TV tile
  • Scroll down to Channel 126
NBC Los Angeles News is now on Roku.

Samsung TV Plus

  • Select the Samsung TV Plus tile to launch the channel guide
  • Find us on Channel 1035

Xumo

  • Open the Xumo Play app on your TV
  • In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News
  • Scroll until you find NBC Los Angeles News

Want more options?

Catch our live newscasts, special reports and original series on the NBCLA app on Roku and Fire TV.

If you’re on the go and want NBC4 on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android

You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser.

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us