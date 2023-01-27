How to Watch NBC Los Angeles News Live: Streaming 24/7 Now on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo

You can now watch breaking news as it happens, weather forecasts and live special events from around Southern California on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on your favorite streaming platforms.

Our 24/7 channel also includes original series produced by the NBC4 news team, award-winning investigative reports, lifestyle content from California Live and so much more.

Here’s how to watch on your big screen:

Peacock

If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription.

Open the Peacock app

Find the Channels section in the navigation

Scroll down until you find NBC Los Angeles News

Roku

Turn on your Roku device

From the home screen, select the Live TV tile

Scroll down to Channel 126

Samsung TV Plus

Select the Samsung TV Plus tile to launch the channel guide

Find us on Channel 1035

Xumo

Open the Xumo Play app on your TV

In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News

Scroll until you find NBC Los Angeles News

Want more options?

Catch our live newscasts, special reports and original series on the NBCLA app on Roku and Fire TV.

If you’re on the go and want NBC4 on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android.

You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser.