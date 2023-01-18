Sports

WNBA 54 mins ago

Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx Star in WNBA's First-Ever Canada Game

The preseason matchup at Scotiabank will be the league’s first ever game in Canada and only the third time that a WNBA team has played outside the U.S.

