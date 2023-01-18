Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx Star in WNBA's First-Ever Canada Game
The preseason matchup at Scotiabank will be the league’s first ever game in Canada and only the third time that a WNBA team has played outside the U.S.
-
Telemundo Acquires US Soccer's Spanish-Language TV Rights
The U.S. Soccer Federation is switching its Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts to Telemundo from Univision.
-
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
What is the “Duval” chant the Jacksonville Jaguars use, and why do fans say it? Here’s what to know about the Jags’ “Duval” chant.
-
USMNT Announces 24-Man Roster for January Friendlies Vs. Serbia, Colombia
The January roster for the United States mens national team includes 11 first-time call-ups for friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.
-
NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Quarterbacks
The 2023 NFL free-agent quarterback class includes a couple of superstars and a handful of intriguing options. Here are the top 10 QBs set to hit the market this spring.