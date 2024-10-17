Prop 35: California voters asked to lock in tax for health services funds

Prop 35 is one of 10 statewide propositions before voters on the 2024 November election ballot in California.

The complicated health policy and funding bill asks voters to make permanent an existing tax on managed health care insurance plans.

It has support from health and medical groups, and both Democrats and Republicans, but opponents say the plan could backfire. The debate over Prop 35 has made for some unusual coalitions of support and opposition.

Here's what to know about Prop 35.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

What Prop 35 would do

The ballot prop would make permanent an existing tax on managed health care insurance plans. If the plan is approved by the federal government, the money would provide revenue for Medi-Cal health services, California's public insurance program for low-income residents and people with disabilities. The money would fund programs for speciality care, emergency medical services, family planning, mental health, prescription drugs and more. Lawmakers would not be allowed to use the tax revenue to replace existing Medi-Cal spending.

Supporters say Prop 35 is necessary to secure needed funding without a new tax hike for health services. As Medi-Cal has grown, the state needs a reliable funding source to protect and and expand access to care under the program used by 15 million Californians, supporters say.

Opponents say restrictions on how the money is spent would limit future lawmakers' ability to balance the state budget. The California Pan-Ethnic Health Network statement in opposition to the prop said its revenue structure likely would not receive required approval from the federal government, which would leave a funding gap and few options for lawmakers down the road.

From the ballot

Below is the language included on the election ballot for Prop 35.

A YES vote on this measure means: An existing state tax on health plans that provides funding for certain health programs would become permanent. New rules would direct how the state must use the revenue.

A NO vote on this measure means: An existing state tax on health plans would end in 2027, unless the Legislature continues it. The new rules would not become law.

Supporters of Prop 35

California Medical Association

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California

California Hospital Association

California Dental Association

California Primary Care Association

California Democratic Party

California Republican Party

Opponents of Prop 35

League of Women Voters of California

California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

The Children’s Partnership

California Alliance for Retired Americans

Courage California