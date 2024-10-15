Tracking your vote in California: A step by step guide

Some of California's 22 million registered voters have already completed and returned their ballots for the Nov. 5 election.

But how do you know what happens to your ballot after you submit it?

The state of California is offering Where’s My Ballot? It’s a way for voters to track the status of their vote-by-mail ballot.

Here's what to know.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their ballot via the Vote by Mail Status Tool. To track the status of a ballot, voters will need their last name, date of birth, house number or residential zip code.

According to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, ballots are collected from dropboxes regularly.

Every 96 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sundays – between the 29th day before the election and the 10th day before the election.

From staffed drop boxes at least every 72 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sunday – after the 10th day before the election through the closing of the polls on Election Day.

From unstaffed drop boxes every 48 hours – excluding Saturdays and Sundays – after the 10th day prior to an election through the closing of the polls on Election Day.

Subscribing to BallotTrax will allow voters to receive notifications on Vote by Mail ballot every step of the way via automatic email, SMS (text), or voice call notiﬁcations. Alerts will be sent when the election office mails the ballot, receives the ballot from the voter and counts the ballot. If there is a problem with the ballot an alert will also be sent.

Voters having difficulties tracking their ballot can call (800) 815-2666 or email votebymail@rrcc.lacounty.gov for help.

All 50 states and the district of Columbia besides Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Wyoming offer similar ballot tracking programs.

Where can I place my vote?

The map below shows ballot dropbox locations in Los Angeles County.

Additional ballot dropbox locations for the following counties can be found here:

What does a dropbox look like?

All official dropboxes will have the text “Official Ballot Drop Box” clearly marked on the outside of the box.

Ballot boxes in Los Angeles will typically feature a blue, yellow, and white color scheme, written instructions on side, and seal of Los Angeles county.

Ballot boxes across counties have different designs.

Ventura county boxes are typically white with red lettering, Orange county boxes are orange, white, and brown while boxes in Riverside and San Bernardino county feature a red, white, and blue design.

Boxes are often bolted into cement or chain into place to meet national security standards.

Ballots are picked up regularly by two county election workers. Problems or issues can be reported here.

Tampering with a drop box is a felony under California elections code.

Ballots can be placed anytime behind now and Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.