See when Los Angeles County voters will get vote-by-mail ballot

Los Angeles County has begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Thursday.

Registered voters can track their ballots here for free. Voters also have the option of signing up for automatic notifications by text, mail or voicemail on the ballot status.

In California, ballots are mailed to voters no later than 29 days before Election Day.

Once the vote-by-mail ballots are filled out, signed and sealed, they’re ready for submission:

Return by mail, no postage required

Use a ballot drop box. See the nearest one here.

Drop off at a local vote center beginning Oct. 26. See the nearest vote center here.

Not registered? It’s OK! You have until Oct. 21 to register to be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot.