Elections

See when Los Angeles County voters will get vote-by-mail ballot

In California, ballots are mailed to voters no later than 29 days before Election Day.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles County has begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Thursday.

Registered voters can track their ballots here for free. Voters also have the option of signing up for automatic notifications by text, mail or voicemail on the ballot status. 

Once the vote-by-mail ballots are filled out, signed and sealed, they’re ready for submission:

  • Return by mail, no postage required
  • Use a ballot drop box. See the nearest one here
  • Drop off at a local vote center beginning Oct. 26. See the nearest vote center here

Not registered? It’s OK! You have until Oct. 21 to register to be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot.

