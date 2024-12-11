Live updates: Franklin Fire reaches nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

What to Know As of Wednesday morning, the Franklin Fire is burning 3,983 acres

Several road closures are still in effect in the area

The fire has reached about 7% containment

A team of 1,500 firefighters continues to battle the flames

Schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are closed until Thursday

The Franklin Fire continues to scorch nearly 4,000 acres in the Malibu area. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect as well as road and school closures.

See live updates below: