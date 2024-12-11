Malibu
Live updates: Franklin Fire reaches nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

What to Know

  • As of Wednesday morning, the Franklin Fire is burning 3,983 acres
  • Several road closures are still in effect in the area
  • The fire has reached about 7% containment
  • A team of 1,500 firefighters continues to battle the flames
  • Schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are closed until Thursday

The Franklin Fire continues to scorch nearly 4,000 acres in the Malibu area. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect as well as road and school closures.

See live updates below:

