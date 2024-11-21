NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Kick off 7th Annual Help for the Hungry Campaign to Support the Fight Against Hunger

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s seventh annual Help for the Hungry campaign returns from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31 to support local food banks and help provide meals to families in need throughout Southern California. Since 2018, Help for the Hungry has raised more than $2.6 million in donations and helped provide over 10.5 million meals across Southern California.

Community members can support the fight against hunger and donate any amount by texting H4H to 707070 or by making donations in-person at their neighborhood Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations. A QR code will also appear on screen during newscasts to give viewers another option to donate. To make an online donation, click here.

One hundred percent of donations collected will go directly to regional food banks and local food pantries in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties including Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Orange County, Feeding America Inland Empire, and Food Share Ventura County.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will partner with the Central City Neighborhood Partners (CCNP) to host a food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last, first come first served) located at 501 S. Bixel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017. The event has the support of the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank, Goya Foods, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and WSS among other partners who will be in attendance helping distribute food and resources.

Throughout the campaign, both news outlets will report stories on the morning shows, mid-day newscasts and streaming channels. Audiences can watch NBC4 on Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. On Telemundo 52, tune-in to Noticiero Telemundo 52 morning newscasts at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Noticiero Telemundo 52 al Mediodía at 12 p.m., and evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Viewers can also catch the news on multiple platforms from anywhere including the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 mobile apps, as well as the streaming channels on Roku, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus. NBC Los Angeles News is also a dedicated news channel on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

For more information, visit nbcla.com/helpthehungry or Telemundo52.com/comunidad. Follow @nbcla and @telemundo52 on all social media platforms for ongoing updates.