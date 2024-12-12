A man and a woman detained Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the execution-style murder of a doctor in Woodland Hills have extensive criminal histories, but law enforcement officials declined to detail how they were identified, citing an ongoing investigation and the possibility of additional arrests.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot to death in August as he left his urgent care clinic on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and detectives said at the time, they believed he was specifically targeted in the attack.

Evan Hardman, 41, was arrested in Houston with the assistance of the FBI and was being held on a fugitive warrant stemming from an unrelated 2022 robbery case in Los Angeles, according to court and jail records.

Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, was arrested in the San Fernando Valley and was being held with no bail on suspicion of murder, jail records show.

No murder charges had been filed by prosecutors as of late Wednesday, and no defense attorneys were listed for either Hardman or Sweeting.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it filed two other felony cases against Hardman in 2024: a criminal threats charge in January and an assault charge in June that stemmed from an alleged stabbing that occurred in 2023.

Those criminal complaints noted Hardman's prior violent felony cases, including seven robbery convictions since 2002.

His detention paperwork in Texas said he was being held on a 2022 fugitive warrant from Los Angeles that was connected to one of the robbery convictions.

Sweeting was sentenced in 2023 to a diversion program after she was charged with carjacking, taking a vehicle without consent, and assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested again on an alleged narcotics violation in April.

She previously served time in prison for burglary and in jail for grand theft, according to LA County Superior Court files.

LAPD detectives and other officials declined to share information Wednesday about what led them to Hardman and Sweeting, explaining that the investigation 'had a lot of moving pieces,' and they hoped to provide much more detail in the coming days.