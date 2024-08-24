Woodland Hills

Man fatally shot outside urgent care in Woodland Hills

By City News Service

A man was fatally shot outside of a clinic in Woodland Hills and police Saturday were searching for the shooter.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Topanga Canyon Boulevard just south of Oxnard Street. The victim was walking to his vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Several bullet casings reportedly were found next to the body. Police said the victim fled the scene on foot. No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

