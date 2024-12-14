Ex-wife of slain Woodland Hills physician to appear in court following her arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department says charges are expected to be filed Monday against the ex-wife of the Woodland Hills doctor who was murdered outside his office in August.

Ahang Mirshojae, 53, is suspected to be one of several people accused of playing a role in the killing of the doctor, according to police.

Mirshojae was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after investigators spent hours searching her home in Calabasas, on Thursday.

Court records show Mirshojae and her former husband have been enmeshed in several expensive legal disputes for years, including ongoing fights in 2024 over the resolution of their divorce from more than a decade ago.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Months before his death, Dr. Mirshojae also won a nearly $6 million judgment against a former lawyer.

Investigators have not confirmed that any of those events were connected with the murder.

The attorney for the ex-wife did not want to share any information or comment on the case.

Detectives have made a total of five arrests and the allegations in the first of at least two criminal cases have begun to reveal what police and prosecutors believe happened.

The LA County District Attorney also filed murder with special circumstances charges against Evan Hardman, the man who allegedly used his personal gun to shoot the doctor.

Four others have also been accused, including 26-year-old Sarallah Jawed, who was taken to arraignment court in downtown Los Angeles.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot to death in August as he left his urgent care clinic on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Detectives said at the time that they believed he was specifically targeted in the attack.