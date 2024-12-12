Woodland Hills

Officers respond to home tied to ex-wife of Woodland Hills physician killed in ambush

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot to death in August as he left his urgent care clinic in the San Fernando Valley community.

By Eric Leonard

Numerous law enforcement officers could be seen at a home inside a gated community in Calabasas Thursday, which property records show is tied to the former wife of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, the physician who was murdered in an ambush-style attack outside his office in Woodland Hills in August.

A long line of unmarked cars and SUVs were admitted into the complex around noon, and an aerial view from NewsChopper4 showed officers in raid jackets that said, “police,” around and inside the home on Newcastle Lane.

The LAPD had no comment, saying that the investigation in the doctor’s killing was ongoing and complex.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot to death in August as he left his urgent care clinic on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Detectives said at the time that they believed he was specifically targeted in the attack.

Thursday's response to the home comes two days after detectives announced they arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder.

Evan Hardman, 41, was arrested in Houston, Texas and was being held on an unrelated warrant.

Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, was arrested in the San Fernando Valley and was being held in LA County jail with no bail, according to records.

No murder charges had been filed by prosecutors as of late Wednesday, and no defense attorneys were listed for either Hardman or Sweeting.

LAPD detectives and other officials declined to share information Wednesday about what led them to Hardman and Sweeting, explaining that the investigation 'had a lot of moving pieces,' and they hoped to provide much more detail in the coming days.

This article tagged under:

Woodland HillsCrime and CourtsLAPD
