2 people arrested in fatal shooting of doctor in Woodland Hills

Police said Dr. Hamid Mirshojae may have been targeted in the shooting.

By Helen Jeong

Two people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a doctor outside an Woodland Hills urgent care, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said Mirshojae was “ambushed” by a gunman as he was leaving his medical practice on Aug. 23 in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The shooter then took off in a getaway vehicle.

As the LAPD and FBI investigated this together,  Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda and Evan Harman, 41, of Tomball, Texas were arrested on Tuesday, the LAPD said.

Hardman was taken into custody in the greater Houston area while Sweeting was arrested in the San Fernando Valley on a murder charge. 

Police did not say the relationship the suspects may have with the doctor.

Mirshojae, 61, was the only doctor at the Warner Plaza Medical Center, according to a colleague. 

The clinic’s website said Mirshojae practiced family medicine and specialized in urgent care. He also was an expert in osteopathic treatment.

“He was always joyful,” Sina Rafia, a coworker of the victim, said. “Always laughed and always was a loving person.”

The case against Hardman and Sweeting will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the LAPD said.

